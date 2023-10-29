Anchorage Jury Convicts Marley Marque of Murdering her Five-Year-Old Son





(Anchorage, AK) On Tuesday, an Anchorage jury found Marley Jolie Marque, 32, guilty of murdering her 5-year-old son, Jobe Christensen, on Nov 20, 2020. She was also convicted of assaulting two Anchorage Police officers. The jury convicted Marque on the charges of Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Second Degree, Manslaughter and two counts of Assault in the Third Degree.

On Nov. 20, 2020, at around 6 a.m. Marque was found asleep in her truck at a gas station, alone. When officers attempted to contact her, she assaulted them with a large knife. She was arrested for the assaults and remanded to Hiland Mountain Correctional Center.

Days later, family members of the victim contacted Anchorage police because they could not reach Marque or Jobe. At approximately 4 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2020, officers forced entry into Marque’s house where they found the child deceased. He had extensive and fatal wounds to his neck and throat.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2024, in front of Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren. Marque faces a maximum sentence of 99 years for the death of Jobe and five years for the assaults on the officers.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Rachel Gernat and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Kaste. The Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit conducted this investigation.



