Anchorage Man Arrested on Firearm Offenses and Chasing Victims with Axe in two Separate Incidents







An Anchorage man was arrested and charged with weapons offenses and other charges for two separate incidences on May 25th and May 31st, APD reported.

On May 25th, police in Anchorage received a report of a man on the 1300-block of Gambell Street firing a weapon into the air before fleeing on a bicycle. Police responded to the scene but despite searching were unable to locate the suspect.

Then, on Monday, May 31st, police received a report of a man in the area of Gambell and East 14th Avenue chasing people on the street with an axe. After responding and speaking with witnesses, APD was able to locate the suspect who was identified as 21-year-old Joseph C. Kiipi in a nearby parking lot. He was taken into custody.

The investigation that was carried out would find that Kiipi. in addition to the Monday incident was also responsible for the incident the prior week.

“Kiipi was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Assault III and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV for his actions on May 25th. He was additionally charged with Reckless Endangerment, Assault III, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV for his actions on May 31st,” APD reported.

There were no reports of injuries in either incident.





