Anchorage Man Arrested on Murder, Manslaughter Charges after Early Morning Incident

At 12:14 am early Thursday morning APD dispatch received a call reporting a disturbance with injuries and officers responded.

When officers arrived, they found a man deceased at the residence and a woman with injuries. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threating injuries. An investigation into the incident was opened.

ASPD says that they made contact with all involved and determined that it was an isolated incident. They have as yet haven’t revealed the manner of the victim’s death or of the woman’s injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that an assault occurred at the residence between “an adult male and adult female.” At some point, the suspect, now identified as 53-year-old Gilbert Dugaqua assaulted the adult male causing his death. Police say alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Dugaqua has been arrested on multiple charges that include Murder II and Manslaughter.

The victim’s name has not been released pending next of kin notification.

APD stated that it is an ongoing homicide investigation.