Anchorage man charged in string of recent bank robberies





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment criminally charging an Anchorage man in connection to a string of recent bank robberies.

According to court documents, on Sept. 23, Sean Javier, 36, allegedly used force, violence and intimidation to steal roughly $650 from a local credit union branch. Two weeks later, on Oct. 7, Javier stole roughly $512 from a different local credit union branch, and on Oct. 16, he stole an additional $2,000 from another local credit union branch. In total, Javier allegedly stole roughly $3,162.

The indictment also alleges that on Oct. 20, Javier was also in possession of two firearms. In June 2013, Javier was convicted of stalking in the first degree in the Superior Court for the State of Alaska, and in June 2020, he was convicted of bank robbery in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, making him a felon at the time of possession.

Javier was arrested on Oct. 20 on a probation violation related to his 2020 conviction.

Javier is charged with three counts of credit union robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The defendant will make his initial court appearance on a later date before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Anchorage Police Department, is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Brickey is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###



