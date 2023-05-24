Anchorage Man Indicted on Federal Guns and Drug Charges





ANCHORAGE – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging an Anchorage man with possession of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and multiple firearms.

According to the indictment, Paul Thomas Baldwin Jr., 32, possessed with the intent to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl and 100 grams of heroin in September 2022. Between March 22 and April 21, 2023, he again possessed with the intent to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of heroin, and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. It is alleged that Baldwin also possessed over $25,000 in cash that was involved in the drug offenses. Baldwin, who has a prior serious drug felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing firearms, was also charged with possessing two pistols.

The defendant is scheduled for his court appearance on May 24, 2023, before United States Magistrate Judge Kyle F. Reardon of the United States District Court of Alaska. If convicted, based on his prior conviction for a serious drug felony, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Anchorage Police Department (APD), and Alaska State Troopers (AST) are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney George Tran is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###



