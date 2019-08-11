Anchorage Man Indicted on Murder Charges for 2018 Death of Tupou Satini

Alaska Native News Aug 11, 2019.

After a nine-month investigation into the November 2018 death of 40-year-old Tupou Satini Jr, who was found lying in the street on the 3900-block of East Eighth Avenue at approximately 11:20 pm on November 8th of last year, the man suspected of his death has been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury.

Satini who was found badly beaten, bleeding profusely and clinging to life, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries the next day.

The man suspected of being responsible for Satini’death, 47-year-old Jeffery Schubauer, was indicted on charges of Murder II and Manslaughter. He was arraigned in Superior Court on the charges last Thursday with his bail set at $200,000 cash-only bail.

Schubauer, besides the current charges, is on felony probation for three other cases that include Kidnapping I, Burglary I.

He faces a sentence of up to 99 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 if convicted.