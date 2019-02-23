Anchorage Man Involved in Serious DV Assault Arrested in Seward

Alaska Native News Feb 23, 2019.

The Public Safety Communication Center in Soldotna traced a 911 call that came into the center at 12:03 am on Saturday morning where screaming and sounds of a disturbance could be heard in the background.

The call was traced to a residence in Seward. Armed with that information, troopers responded to the address. When troopers arrived at the scene 50-year-old Timothy Elve had just retrieved a sword and was threatening to kill a female in the house.

Elve obeyed commands and dropped the sword and was placed under arrest.

The investigation at the scene revealed that Elve had been smoking methamphetamine when he attacked the woman and seriously injured her.

Elve was transported to the Seward Jail and remanded there on charges of Assault I, II, and III (DV), Criminal Trespass I (DV), and Criminal Mischief V (DV).





