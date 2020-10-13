Anchorage Man Jailed after Shooting Up Captain Cook Hotel Room

Alaska Native News on Oct 12, 2020.

Anchorage police have reported that the suspect thought to have been responsible for a shots-fired incident on the 9th floor of the Captain Cook Hotel has been taken into custody and is now housed at the Anchorage Jail.

Police responded to the 9th floor of the Captain Cook at 2:44 am on Sunday morning after receiving a shots-fired report to find no injuries but up to a dozen gunshot holes in the walls. The investigation determined that several people were partying in a room there when a fight broke out. The suspect then produced a firearm and discharged it multiple times resulting in damage to the floors, ceiling, and walls of the room.

The suspect left the scene prior to the arrival of police.







APD canvassed the immediate area and soon received a report of a man matching the suspect’s description outside at 5th and K. When contact was made with the man, they observed “a visible injury to his nose and appeared to be intoxicated, APD revealed. They also “noticed a firearm inside the front of Swanson’s waistband and instructed him to drop the handgun onto the ground.”

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Tate E. Swanson, complied and he was taken into the department for questioning. Following his questioning, Swanson was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on two counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon I, one count of Misconduct Involving a Weapon IIII, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Mischief III.