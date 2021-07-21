Anchorage Man Jailed on Felony Charges after Taking Troopers on a Parks Highway Chase







Alaska State Troopers reported on Tuesday that an Anchorage man was arrested on charges that included Felony Failure to Stop on Monday night on the Parks Highway.

Troopers attempted to stop 34-year-old Billy Hunter-Teegarden at 8:30 pm on Monday after he was observed speeding in a blue 2001 Subaru Impreza on the Parks Highway near Zero Lake Road. Instead of pulling over, Teegarden sped away reaching speeds of 90 mph.

Despite multiple spike strips being deployed flattening three of the vehicle’s tires, the suspect continued to elude the troopers. It wasn’t until an officer performed a PIT maneuver that the vehicle lost control and came to a stop in the median of the Parks Highway near the Trunk Road exit.

Teegarden was remanded to Mat-Su Pretrial on Felony Failure to Stop and Reckless Endangerment. Troopers say the investigation is continuing.





