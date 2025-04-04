Indigenous Storytelling Photos – Call For Submissions





StrongHearts Native Helpline (StrongHearts) is building a photo library of Indigenous Storytelling photos that best represent our relatives. These photos will be used to develop media materials including advertising, PowerPoint presentations, brochures, and posters to promote StrongHearts Native Helpline and the relatives we serve.

StrongHearts is a national helpline providing support to our relatives impacted by domestic or sexual violence. Built by and for American Indians and Alaska Natives, our advocates provide supportive services, including peer support, safety planning, information, and referrals to supportive service providers. Photos selected will be used in our media efforts (print, digital, and social media) to promote services provided by StrongHearts.

Every Photo Tells A Story. We invite Indigenous creators to delve into Indigenous storytelling with photos. Categories include: Native-centered, Trauma Informed, and Empowerment Based Advocacy. Subcategories include Indigenous Life (everyday life), Indigenous Places (scenic), Indigenous Healing (cultural practices), and Domestic, dating, and sexual violence.

Indigenous (everyday life) (everyday life) means authentic traditional and contemporary Native Americans at home.

Indigenous Places (scenic)means places where Indigenous people live. Scenic can include animals significant to Indigenous culture such as buffalo, bears, wolves, eagles, whales etc.

Indigenous Healing (cultural practices) represents a cultural event that is a known healing practice. Healing can include burning tobacco or sage, and traditional healing activities such as beading, harvesting natural food sources, etc.

Domestic, dating, and sexual violence (types of abuse) such as emotional, physical, sexual, financial, digital and cultural abuse; activism and/or protest against social or racial injustice.

Submission Criteria Compensation will be based on content and quality as described below.

● Photos must honor Native American and Alaska Native people and culture.

● Quality should be a resolution of at least 300 dots per inch (DPI) or 300 pixels per inch (PPI). Cellphone photos will be considered at a lower rate of pay due to lower resolution quality.

● Compensation for photos will be paid up to $250 based on quality and useability.

● Required documentation including photo information and consent.

● Payees must provide a social security number or tax identification number issued in the United States.

Format: Photos must be submitted with the photographer’s name, approximate date of photo, and location. Ideal photos will be in .jpg format, color, and vertical orientation preferred (horizontal also accepted).

File size: When possible, please submit 1920×1080 pixels and 8MP. A URL dropbox can be utilized for photos more than 10 MP in file size. Photos may be emailed to submissions@strongheartshelpline.org.

For more information, click on the link Photograph Information and Consent or type into your browser the following link bit.ly/4aTfi1X.



