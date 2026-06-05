Anchorage man sentenced to 5 years for receiving child pornography and possessing AI-generated images depicting child sexual abuse







ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced Wednesday to 5.8 years in prison for receiving child pornography, as well as creating artificial intelligence (AI) generated images depicting the sexual abuse of minors.

According to court documents, on Aug. 13, 2024, Anthaney O’Connor, 32, contacted law enforcement to report an active-duty airman’s sexual interest in minor children. O’Connor met this person, Caleb French, 28, on an online dating platform. O’Connor provided law enforcement with two images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) French sent him that depicted prepubescent children. He also provided law enforcement with several text messages between him and French where they discussed viewing CSAM together.

The text messages prompted law enforcement to request a full search of O’Connor’s cell phone, where they found messages claiming he could create virtual reality (VR) point of view (POV) CSAM using images of real children that French took in his community. Law enforcement also recovered more CSAM on his cellphone, including six AI/cartoon drawings depicting children.

On Dec. 19, 2024, law enforcement executed a search warrant on O’Connor’s residence to recover multiple digital devices. Law enforcement recovered an additional 20 images of CSAM from those devices, some of which were AI generated or depicted prepubescent children. In total O’Connor possessed 32 images and three videos containing CSAM.

On Jan. 21, 2025, O’Connor was indicted on one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. On July 31, 2025, O’Connor pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

During sentencing, the Court ordered O’Connor to serve 20 years on supervised release following the completion of his custodial sentence, as well as a $35,000 special assessment. In handing down the sentence, the Court emphasized the defendant’s significant criminal history and that the CSAM industry is consumer driven, highlighting the need for general deterrence so the public understands that possessing or receiving any sort of CSAM could result in serious federal penalties.

“Anthaney O’Connor not only received, consumed, and distributed depraved images depicting sexual abuse of young children, but actively collaborated to view the material in virtual reality,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “He boasted about his ability to generate virtual reality simulations using images of real children. Some of the material he possessed was generated by sophisticated artificial intelligence tools. AI used in this criminal manner adds a new element to child sexual abuse crimes. The Criminal Division is already at the cutting edge to curb this dangerous avenue for child sexual abuse.”

“Possessing and exchanging CSAM, including AI-generated images of children, is an abhorrent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “Protecting children and dismantling this predatory industry is a top priority for my office, and Mr. O’Connor is another example of our aggressive efforts to stop such disgusting conduct. Let this serve as a clear reminder that we will relentlessly pursue anyone who endangers children, period.”

“Protecting our children from the depraved actions of individuals like O’Connor is a top priority for the FBI and our law enforcement partners,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew Schlegel of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “O’Connor’s possession of real as well as AI-generated CSAM is alarming, abhorrent and will never be tolerated. The FBI will continue working aggressively with our partners to make sure those who harm our most vulnerable are held accountable for their crimes.”

French was charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography through a separate case. On May 20, 2025, French pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography, and on Oct. 15, 2025, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 20 years on supervised release once his prison sentence is complete.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) investigated the case.

District of Alaska Assistant U.S. Attorney Mac Caille Petersson and Trial Attorney McKenzie Hightower of the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (“CEOS”) prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit Justice.gov/PSC.

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