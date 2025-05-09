205 Child Sex Abuse Offenders Arrested in FBI-led Nationwide Crackdown, including three men in the District of Alaska





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced the results of Operation Restore Justice, a coordinated enforcement effort to identify, track and arrest child sex predators. The operation resulted in the rescue of 115 children and the arrests of 205 child sexual abuse offenders in the nationwide crackdown. The coordinated effort was executed over the course of five days by all 55 FBI field offices, the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section in the Department’s Criminal Division, and United States Attorney’s Offices around the country.

“The Department of Justice will never stop fighting to protect victims — especially child victims — and we will not rest until we hunt down, arrest, and prosecute every child predator who preys on the most vulnerable among us,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “I am grateful to the FBI and their state and local partners for their incredible work in Operation Restore Justice and have directed my prosecutors not to negotiate.”

“Every child deserves to grow up free from fear and exploitation, and the FBI will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who exploit the most vulnerable among us,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Operation Restore Justice proves that no predator is out of reach and no child will be forgotten. By leveraging the strength of all our field offices and our federal, state and local partners, we’re sending a clear message: there is no place to hide for those who prey on children.”

“This joint initiative underscores the unwavering commitment of our law enforcement partners to find alleged child predators and protect children from exploitation and lasting harm,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “I want to thank the FBI Anchorage Field Office, and our law enforcement partners statewide for their dedicated efforts in safeguarding Alaska’s children—one of our most vital and vulnerable populations.”

“Through collaborative efforts, this wide-ranging operation was designed to identify and apprehend those accused of child sexual exploitation crimes, regardless of where they live or operate,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Protecting our children is one of the highest callings in law enforcement. I commend the outstanding work by members of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, as well as our law enforcement partners across Alaska, in their commitment to fostering safer communities for our children.”

As a result of the operation, the following individuals are now facing charges alleged through three separate indictments in the District of Alaska:

U.S. v. Herra:

Jonathan Herra, 25, of Kenai, was arrested at his mother’s residence in Kenai on April 24, 2025, for allegedly purchasing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from an online platform.

Herra is charged with one count of sexual attempted receipt of child pornography, one count of access with intent to view child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces between 5-20 years in prison.

U.S. v. Nungasak:

Donovan Nungasak, 31, of Utqiagvik, was arrested at his residence on April 28, 2025, for allegedly producing and possessing child pornography.

In August 2024, the FBI received a tip suggesting that Nungasak had CSAM on his phone. The tip prompted an investigation that revealed Nungasak allegedly had sexually explicit conversations with a minor victim on a digital messaging application. Law enforcement also found 27 images of suspected CSAM on Nungasak’s phone that appeared to depict prepubescent victims.

Nungasak is charged with one count of production or attempted production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces between 15-30 years in prison.

U.S. v. Seward:

Kristian Seward, 30, of Anchorage, was arrested in California on April 28, 2025, for allegedly receiving and possessing child pornography.

On June 21, 2024, Seward allegedly received and attempted to receive CSAM using a digital device. Between June 21, 2024, and Oct. 8, 2024, Seward also possessed and attempted to possess CSAM using a digital device.

Seward is charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces between 15-40 years in prison.

Operation Restore Justice was led by the FBI Anchorage Field Office, with substantial assistance from the Anchorage Police Department, as part of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. Operational assistance was provided by the Alaska State Troopers, North Slope Borough Police Department and Kenai Police Department in conducting the arrests. These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ainsley McNerney, Mac Caille Petursson and Carly Vosacek.

Others arrested around the country are alleged to have committed various crimes including the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material, online enticement and transportation of minors, and child sex trafficking. In Minneapolis, for example, a state trooper and Army Reservist was arrested for allegedly producing child sexual abuse material while wearing his uniforms. In Norfolk, VA, an illegal alien from Mexico is accused of transporting a minor across state lines for sex. In Washington, D.C., a former Metropolitan Police Department Police Officer was arrested for allegedly trafficking minor victims.

In many cases, parental vigilance and community outreach efforts played a critical role in bringing these offenders to justice. For example, a California man was arrested about eight hours after a young victim bravely came forward and disclosed their abuse to FBI agents after an online safety presentation at a school near Albany, N.Y.

This effort follows the Department’s observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April and underscores the Department’s unwavering commitment to protecting children and raising awareness about the dangers they face. While the Department, including the FBI, investigates and prosecutes these crimes every day, April serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of preventing these crimes, seeking justice for victims, and raising awareness through community education.

The Justice Department is committed to combating child sexual exploitation. These cases were brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

The Department partners with and oversees funding grants for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which receives and shares tips about possible child sexual exploitation received through its 24/7 hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST and on missingkids.org.

The Department urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspected exploitation of a child through the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), tips.fbi.gov, or by calling your local FBI field office.



