Anchorage man sentenced to 7 years for robbing two banks in 24 hours







ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for robbing two banks last year.

According to court documents, on Sept. 16, 2025, Ezekiel Thomas, 38, was released on bail in several pending state cases, including a bank robbery in Bethel.

In the afternoon of Sept. 18, a man entered a bank in Anchorage and gave a demand note to a bank employee. The note implied people would be hurt if the employee did not provide money. The employee gave him $590, and the man left the bank.

The next day, agents with the FBI Anchorage Field Office received a call from the Palmer Police Department regarding a robbery at a bank in Palmer. Officers detained the bank robber and believed he was the same subject from the Anchorage bank robbery that occurred a day prior. Law enforcement identified the subject as Thomas.

According to court documents, the day of the robbery, Thomas entered the Palmer bank and gave an intimidating note to a bank employee. The employee gave Thomas roughly $2,270 and he left the bank before being detained by Palmer law enforcement.

“Mr. Thomas is a career criminal that chose to brazenly rob two banks while out on state bail over a span of 24-hours,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “Thank you to Palmer Police Department for their swift response that resulted in Mr. Thomas’ arrest, and to the FBI for their diligent investigation that brought this reoffender to justice.”

“Spanning multiple communities in Alaska, Mr. Thomas carried out these bank robberies while he was already on state probation for a prior bank robbery conviction. His crimes demonstrate a blatant disregard for the law and for the safety of others,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew Schlegel of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Following a collaborative investigation with local law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, this sentence reflects our shared commitment to public safety and holding repeat offenders like Mr. Thomas accountable.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from Palmer Police Department and the Anchorage Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Bradley prosecuted the case.