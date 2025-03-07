Anchorage man sentenced to over 13 years for robbing a bank on supervised release





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced Tuesday to over 13 years in prison and will serve three years on supervised release for robbing a bank while on supervised release for a previous federal bank robbery conviction.

According to court documents, on July 13, 2024, James Surrells, 54, entered a local credit union and told the teller to give him money. Surrells stated he had a gun, and when the teller paused, Surrells threated to produce the firearm. The teller gave Surrells $450, and he left the credit union.

Later that day, law enforcement located Surrells in the back yard of a residence and he was arrested with the assistance of a crisis negotiator.

Court documents explain that Surrells robbed the bank less than one year after being released from prison after serving a sentence for robbing a bank in 2014. During that bank robbery, Surrells indicated to a teller that he had a gun and demanded money. The teller gave him $1,210. Surrells was convicted of the prior bank robbery in 2015 and sentenced to nine years in prison and five years’ supervised release.

Court documents further explain that Surrells was released from prison and started probation in July 2023. Four months into his supervised release, Surrells absconded and his whereabouts remained unknown until he was arrested for the 2024 robbery.

On Oct. 21, 2024, Surrells pleaded guilty to one count of credit union robbery. Surrells received a 144-month sentence for his 2024 bank robbery and a consecutive 16-month sentence for violating his supervised release from the previous conviction, making his total sentence 160 months.

“Mr. Surrells is a career criminal who chose to rob a bank while on supervised release for a previous bank robbery conviction and will now spend over a decade behind bars,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “Perpetrators with extensive criminal histories who continue to commit crimes show a clear disregard for the law and will be held accountable. Our office will continue collaborating with law enforcement across the state to investigate and swiftly prosecute career criminals.”

“James Surrells brazenly robbed a bank within a year of being released from prison for a previous bank robbery conviction,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Surrells has repeatedly demonstrated his disregard for the law, and the safety and well-being of the public. FBI Anchorage’s Safe Streets Task Force will continue to collaborate with the United States Attorney’s Office to hold criminals like Surrells accountable for their actions.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Anchorage Police Department, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alana Weber and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Sherman prosecuted the case.



