Anchorage Man Slapped with 10 Counts after Robbing Poker Game

Alaska Native News Jan 23, 2019.

Shots fired in the air resulted in a call to Anchorage police at 11:52 pm on Saturday night that netted an Anchorage man who garnered multiple charges according to APD.

Police traveled to the East Bluff and Richardson Vista Drives late Saturday after receiving a report and description of a vehicle and while en route, the suspect vehicle was spotted at 16th and C Street and pulled over.

An investigation with witness interviews would reveal that 28-year-old Amar O. Azzam and his girlfriend arrived at the Richardson Vista location to participate in a poker game there. As the game progressed, Azzam, who had been drinking, became convinced he was being cheated, witnesses said.







Angered, Azzam pulled a handgun, jacked a round into the chamber, and demanded money, which was quickly handed over. Azzam and his girlfriend then left the building, jumped into a 2003 Ford Explorer and drove away as Azzam fired rounds into the air.

APD requested and received a search warrant for the Explorer. When the vehicle was searched, a handgun was found in the glove box.

Azzam was arrested, jailed and charged with Misconduct Involving a Weapon I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV – Possess while Intoxicated, Robbery I, four counts of Assault III, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

His female companion was not charged with any crime.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.