Anchorage Man with Warrants Taken into Custody Following Contact with K9 and Tasing Wednesday







APD reports that officers went to an address on the 500-block of Ocean Point Drive at 10:04 am on Wednesday to make contact with an individual who had three outstanding warrants for his address but had to bring in Crisis Negotiators when he did not comply and turn himself over to officers.

Upon arrival, two occupants in the home came out but the subject, identified as 27-year-old Alexander V.Dekhtiar failed to do so and refused to interact with the officers, prompting negotiators to be brought in. For two hours that team was unable to interact with the suspect and he barricaded himself in the dwelling.

A K9 team consisting of K9 Rylin and his handler were brought in and soon K9 Rylin was sent into thee house and soon located Dekhtiar was found in a crawlspace. Despite Rylin making contact with him the suspect still refused to give up. The decision was made to deeply a taser which ultimately led to Dekhtiar being taken into custody.

Dekhtiar was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Following that, the suspect was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on his warrants and an additional charge of Resisting Arrest.

The area was soon cleared.






