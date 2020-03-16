Anchorage Mayor Signs Emergency Order and Announces Additional Public Health Protections

ANCHORAGE — Monday, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced additional public health measures to protect Anchorage residents against COVID-19.
Restrictions and Closures: Bars, Breweries, Restaurants and Entertainment Facilities
Mayor Berkowitz signed Emergency Order EO-01, which regulates bars, breweries and restaurants in order to preserve public safety and welfare. Starting at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, dine-in service for food or drink at bars, breweries and restaurants will be prohibited until 11:59 p.m. on March 31. All buffets and salad bars will be closed to self-service. Drive-thru, take-out, and delivery services are allowed. This restriction does not apply to grocery stores.
In addition to these restrictions, all entertainment facilities including theaters, gyms, and bingo halls will be closed starting at 5:00 p.m., Monday, March 16 until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. All buffets and salad-bars will be closed to self-service.
“By making sacrifices now, we reduce the likelihood that we will pay a larger cost later,” said Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. “These closures are consistent with CDC recommendations and with our strategy of doing what we can to reduce the possibility of transmitting COVID-19. As a friend told me, ‘It will be impossible to know if we overreacted or did too much, but it will be quite apparent if we underreacted or did too little’.”
Banning all gatherings with more than 50 people
The Mayor’s Emergency Order includes a ban on all events and mass gatherings with 50 people or more starting at 5:00 p.m., Monday, March 16 until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.
Municipal Employees to Implement Social Distancing Practices
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the Municipality will institute additional social distancing measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to Municipal employees. This includes increased use of tele-work practices, staggering shift times for certain departments and increased use of videoconference technology.
These measures do not impact police or fire services.
Visit www.muni.org/covid-19 for updated information about the Municipality’s actions regarding COVID-19.
###