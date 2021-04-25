Anchorage Mother Charged with DUI and Child Endangerment on Parks Highway Saturday







Midafternoon on Saturday, AST troopers received a REDDI report on a Ford Explorer northbound on the Parks Highway swerving and almost hitting other motorists and immediately responded to the area.

When they arrived they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, troopers made contact with the driver and identified her as 35-year-old Tracy Houser of Anchorage. Also in the vehicle as a passenger was her 10-year-old child.

Seeing that she was impaired, troopers took Houser into custody for DUI processing. When they did so, they would find that she had a breath alcohol concentration of over four times the legal limit.

She was charged with DUI and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

After contacting the Anchorage Magistrate’s office for a bail request Houser was released on her own recognizance.





