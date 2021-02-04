Anchorage Mother Indicted for the November Murder of Her 5-Year-Old Son







The Alaska Department of Law revealed that the woman, who authorities say is the prime suspect in the murder of her five-year-old child in November of 2020, has now been indicted by an Anchorage Grand Jury on seven counts that include Murder I, Murder II x2, Manslaughter, Assault I, and Assault III.

Anchorage police were first made aware of the child, who was reported missing on November 25th. APD soon discovered the child’s remains at the location on Reka Drive. The child showed signs that prompted authorities to take a closer look at his death. After the scene was processed by the Crime Scene Team it was classified as a homicide.

Just days prior, the suspect, 29-year-old Marley J Marque was arrested in another incident involving the stabbing of her brother, 26-year-old S. Sizemore, and assaulting two arresting officers in that incident when she resisted arrest.

The investigation would continue for a month and a half, then Marque was served a warrant while incarcerated at Hiland Correctional Center.

Marque is scheduled for arraignment on the charges this Friday, February 5th. She faces 99 years imprisonment if convicted on each murder charge. 20 years on each of the manslaughter and Assault I.





