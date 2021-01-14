Anchorage Mother Served Arrest Warrant for Murder While Serving Time at Hiland Correctional







Anchorage police report that they served an arrest warrant on an Anchorage mother on charges of the murder of her five-year-old son on Wednesday who was discovered dead on November 25th at a Reka Drive address.

29-year-old Marley J Marque was served with the arrest warrant at the Hiland Correctional Center where she has been jailed since November on unrelated charges.

It was on November 25th, APD was notified of the missing five-year-old child and they responded to the 4200-block of Reka Drive and opened an investigation. The deceased child was soon found at the location and officers observed signs that caused a closer look at the circumstances of his death. The Crime Scene Team responded and processed the scene and later that day classified the child’s death as a homicide.

After a month and a half investigation, an arrest warrant for charges of Murder I, Murder II x2, and Manslaughter was issued for Marque.

The State Medical Examiner did not release the cause and time of death.





