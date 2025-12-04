Anchorage researcher to discuss results of snow load survey







A recent survey shows 70% of Anchorage residents are concerned about heavy snow loads on roofs, and a significant number are hiring help to address these concerns.

In a webinar hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, Jennifer Schmidt, associate professor of natural resource management and policy at the University of Alaska Anchorage Institute of Social and Economic Research, will discuss the results of the survey.

Increased amounts of heavy snow and rain on snow at high latitudes are placing a burden on communities and infrastructure. In 2023-2024, 24 buildings in Anchorage collapsed under the weight of snow, resulting in one fatality.

Schmidt surveyed 421 Anchorage-area households and found widespread concerns. Results of a business survey are also being compiled.

The decision to issue warnings to clear snow from roofs is difficult because most snow-monitoring stations are in nearby mountains, not in the population centers where people live and own businesses. This project identified just one urban snow monitoring station in Anchorage; more are needed to correlate snow on the ground with snow loads on roofs.

Schmidt will share the survey results in a free webinar at noon on Dec. 10. Register using the online form or visit https://bit.ly/SnowLoads.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson at 907-786-6313 or mjohansson@alaska.edu.

