Anchorage Resident Ibarra Sentenced to 13 Years For Vehicular Manslaughter of Cab Driver





(Anchorage, AK) – On Sept. 13, Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced 28-year-old Jose Angel Ibarra to serve 13 years and 1 month for the 2018 death of 68-year-old Bruce Orton.

Ibarra pled guilty, on June 15, 2022, to manslaughter, third-degree escape, and driving under the influence.

Orton, a Yellow Cab driver, was killed at 1:25 am on Oct. 14, 2018 after dropping off a passenger at Old Seward and 79th Ave. Ibarra, driving at 85 mph southbound on the Old Seward, without headlights, collided into Orton’s cab. Toxicology revealed Ibarra’s blood alcohol concentration at .101. Ibarra admitted to Anchorage Police he had used heroin, smoked marijuana, and drank alcohol. He was driving with a suspended driver’s license.

The State of Alaska requested that Judge Saxby sentence Ibarra to 12 years to serve for manslaughter, one year to serve for third-degree escape, and 30 days for driving under the influence, and to impose five years of probation, suspend an additional eight years of jail time, and to permanently revoke Ibarra’s driver’s license. Judge Saxby determined the appropriate sentence to be as the State recommended.

Orton’s children and sister participated in the sentencing hearing; flying to Alaska to provide victim impact statements to the court. The family painted a picture of a loving and caring father and grandfather.

Judge Saxby commented that Ibarra’s history of traffic offenses was persistent and deliberate and there is a need to confine Ibarra to protect the public.



