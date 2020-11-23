Anchorage Suspect in Custody in Saturday’s Mountain View Dual Shootings

Anchorage police say that they have a suspect in custody they say is responsible for the double homicides on Lane and Peterkin in Mountain View on Saturday morning.

At just after 10:30 am on Saturday morning, patrol officers with APD responded to an address on the 200-block of Lane street in mountain View after a report of a shooting incident there.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male shot in the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Then less than an hour later officers responded to a Peterkin Avenue address in reference to a shooting there. They found an adult female suffering from a gunshot to her upper body and she was immediately rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The area was shut down as investigators processed the crime scene.

A suspect description was developed and as the investigation continued into Sunday, investigators positively identified the suspect as 26-year-old Al Leafa Jr. It was determined that he was responsible for both shootings.

Leafa was located and taken into custody for questioning. After being interviewed, Leafa was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges that include two counts of Murder I, two counts of Murder II, and two counts of Evidence Tampering.

The identities of the dual victims will be released following next of kin notification.