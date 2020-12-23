Anchorage Suspect in Jail on Multiple Robbery/Theft Charges at Anchorage Stores

Anchorage police report that they have an Anchorage suspect in custody after four separate criminal incidences in the last month at local area stores.

Initially, on December 17th in the early afternoon, APD officers responded to Target on Muldoon road after being contacted that suspect, 29-year-old Blake A. Anderson, who had repeatedly returned to the store in November and December after having been trespassed> APD was told that Anderson had, on November 19th, entered the electronics section of the store and concealed items before walking out of the store.

Then, on December 19th, Anderson returned to the store and concealed items in his clothing before taking two additional items from the shelves, removing the security tags, before leaving the store without paying, according to the store’s Loss Prevention Officers. APD stated that they obtained two warrants, “The first was a misdemeanor warrant for Trespassing and Theft for the incident on November 19th. The second was a felony warrant for the charges of Burglary II, Theft III, and Criminal Trespass II for the incident on December 10th.”

Mid-afternoon on December 18th, APD officers responded to Fred Meyers at the Dimond Center, after being notified that Anderson, who had been trespassed from that establishment several times prior, had filled a shopping cart with items. Loss Prevention officers reported that “Anderson yelled at the LPs to stay away as he grasped a handle of some sort in his waistband.” the LP said they backed away, fearing a weapon. Anderson pulled a pepper spray canister and left the building with the shopping cart full of items and got into a vehicle and left the area.







APD stated that “Officers obtained a felony arrest warrant for Anderson for the charges of Robbery II and Theft III.”

A few hours later, APD was advised that the Dimond Mall’s Loss Prevention officers had Anderson in custody awaiting APD arrival. Anderson had been previously been banned from the entire building. “Officers arrested Anderson for his three existing warrants; he was additionally charged for Trespassing at the Dimond Center,” APD reported.

Because Anderson was on conditions of release, APD contacted Adult Pretrial Services, who advised them to charge Anderson with Violate Conditions of Release.





