Anchorage Teen Charged with Multiple Assault Counts in Wednesday Evening Black Angus Stabbings





Anchorage police responded to the Black Angus Inn on Gambell after receiving a report of a stabbing incident at 5:56 pm and opened an investigation.

The APD investigation revealed that 19-year-old Jade H. Clifton was in a room at the hotel with several other people. While there, she got into an altercation with another female in the room and dispersed bear spray at her and two men. A fight broke out and Clifton grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed one of the males in the upper body. The male left the room, Clifton then stabbed the female in the lower body before fleeing the scene.

Medics and officers, after responding, attended to the victims while other officers began seeking the suspect. Her name and description would be aired over the police channel. APD would ultimately determine that she was given a ride to the Boniface Parkway/East Tudor Road area. Police believe that the person that gave her a ride had no knowledge of the incident in the hotel.

Multiple callers reported to APD that they had observed a woman running down the road. Police would locate Clifton outside on the 3900-block of Reflection Drive. She was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of Assault I, two counts of Assault II, and three counts of Assault IV.

The suspect was transported to the Hiland Drive Correctional Center and remanded there.



