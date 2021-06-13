Anchorage Womain Charged with Seven Counts in Two Separate Incidences on Kenai Peninsula







Early Saturday morning, at 1:31 am, AST was notified that an Anchorage woman had unlawfully entered a Soldotna residence through the back door and had broken a window. Additionally, the suspect had run into the building with her vehicle.

Troopers responded to the scene of the incident and opened an investigation. That investigation found that 45-year-old Angela Glaves committed those acts before fleeing the scene. It would also be found during the investigation that the suspect had also gone to a Kasilof residence and broke a car and house window and damaged the hood of another vehicle before attempting to flee.

But, before she could flee, she was placed under arrest by troopers. Troopers report that she was placed in the back of a patrol car and the investigation continued, Glaves urinated in the back seat.

As a result, Glaves was charged with Criminal Mischief I, two counts of Criminal Mischief III, Criminal Trespass I, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Driving, and failing to provide information for striking the house with her vehicle.

She was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.





