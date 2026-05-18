Wasilla men sentenced for running illegal guide-outfitter out of Kodiak

The sentences include worldwide hunting and fishing bans for both defendants.

ANCHORAGE – Two Wasilla men were sentenced last Tuesday for running an illegal guide-outfitter business out of Kodiak that resulted in the harvest of Sitka black-tailed deer and black bears in violation of the Lacey Act. One defendant received a six-month prison sentence and $20,000 fine for a felony conviction, and the other received a four-year probationary sentence and $30,000 fine for a misdemeanor conviction.

According to court documents, in March 2021, Theodore Turgeon, 29, and his co-defendant, Charles Emmi, 29, created a business called “The Rock Outfitters LLC” to provide “coastal and great lakes passenger transportation.” Turgeon and Emmi attempted to obtain a transporter license from the Alaska Department of Commerce Big Game Commercial Services Board but were denied because of Turgeon’s 2018 federal conviction for violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

In June 2022, within months of the Big Game Board’s denial, Emmi obtained a transporter license under the guise of a new business, “The Rock Kodiak,” which did not list Turgeon as an owner. Emmi and Turgeon also jointly owned a boat, the M/V Sound Choice, that they used to facilitate the illegal guide service. Neither defendant ever held a big game guide-outfitter license in the State of Alaska.

On Nov. 9, 2022, Turgeon and Emmi collected $16,000 from a four-person hunting party to provide transporter services to hunt waterfowl and Sitka black-tailed deer out of Kodiak. This trip took place sometime between Nov. 17 and 22, 2022.

During the trip, Turgeon illegally provided one client, who was a resident of Texas, with guide services when he outfitted the client with his personal rifle, sighted the scope on his rifle, accompanied the client into the field and spotted two deer for the client. Turgeon further assisted the client in the field with quartering and packing the doe and buck out of the field, all in violation of Alaska law. Turgeon and Emmi transported this client to port, and the client took the harvested meat and other animal parts to Texas.

In addition to illegal guiding on this trip, Emmi and Turgeon also submitted false records to the Big Game Board. Alaska law requires transporters to submit a Transporter Activity Report (TAR) to the Big Game Board. A TAR documents who was transported, to where, and what type of game and weight was harvested. The TAR that they submitted for the November 2022 hunt listed only two of the four transported clients and under-reported the harvested game by at least two deer.

In May 2024, Emmi and Turgeon contracted with three clients, who were residents of Arizona, South Carolina and Oregon, and collected $13,500 from the clients to provide transportation services out of Cordova to hunt black bear. Emmi and Turgeon illegally guided all three clients by assisting with spotting black bear from the M/V Sound Choice, directing the clients where to offload from the skiff and stalk black bear, and remaining in the field. All three clients successfully harvested black bear with Emmi and Turgeon’s illegal guiding services.

During the May 2024 trip, Turgeon admitted to clients that he illegally guided them during the hunt, and stated, “f[***] the State of Alaska’s regulations.”

On Dec. 9, 2026, Emmi pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of Lacey Act violations, commercial activity in illegally taken wildlife and Turgeon pleaded guilty to four felony counts of Lacey Act violations, commercial activity in illegally taken wildlife.

Turgeon’s full sentence, as handed down by the Court, is as follows:

Six months in federal prison;

Three years on supervised release following his prison sentence;

$20,000 fine;

Forfeit $14,982.61 in lieu of forfeiting the M/V Sound Choice and forfeit the rifle and scope used in November 2022 illegal hunt;

And a worldwide hunting and fishing ban, and barred from obtaining a transporter or guide license for his period of supervised release.

Emmi’s full sentence, as handed down by the Court, is as follows:

Four years on federal probation;

$30,000 fine;

Forfeit $14,982.61 in lieu of forfeiting the M/V Sound Choice;

100 hours of community service;

And a worldwide hunting and fishing ban, barred from obtaining a transporter or guide license for his period of probation.

In handing down the sentence the Court emphasized the importance of abiding by State of Alaska’s wildlife regulations to safeguard the wildlife population for the enjoyment of future generations.

“Mr. Turgeon expressed complete disdain and blatantly disregarded the laws protecting our natural resources,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “Guide outfitting is an important part of Alaska’s outdoor community and ensuring it is done lawfully to protect future resources is paramount. This case should serve as a reminder that committing Lacey Act violations in Alaska could result in federal criminal convictions and hefty penalties.”

“The Lacey Act is critical to protecting America’s wildlife resources from exploitation and depletion,” said Assistant Director Doug Ault, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement. “Illegal guided hunts threaten Alaska’s natural resources and disadvantage ethical hunters and guides who operate lawfully. This sentencing sends a clear message that those who violate federal wildlife laws will be held accountable.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ainsley McNerney prosecuted the case.

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