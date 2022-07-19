Anchorage Woman Arrested for Separate Dimond and West 88th Murders Sunday





Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department believe that they have the person in custody that is responsible for the homicides that occurred on July 3rd and July 5th.

On July 18th, investigators announced that they had taken 24-year-old Brianna S. Wassillie on two counts of Murder I and a single count of Misconduct Involving a Corpse.

APD says that Wassillie is responsible for the death of 36-year-old Travis Sheldon, who was found wandering in the area of West 88th Avenue and Molanary Drive visibly injured on July 3rd. Sheldon was transported to a local hospital where he would succumb to his injuries.

Then, on July 5th, APD was alerted of a man deceased outside of a West Dimond Blvd business. Upon arrival, investigators observed evidence that caused them to call in the Crime Scene Team and the investigation would become one of homicide.

That victim was later identified as Gregory Pitka, age 34.

A person of interest was located and questioned the following day but no charges were filed.

The investigation over the next two weeks would result in investigators combining the two cases into one and then on July 17th, Wassillie was taken into custody and charged. She was remanded to the Hiland Correctional Center.



