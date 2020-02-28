Anchorage Woman, Evades Troopers, Crashes into Ditch on Old Glenn Highway with Child Onboard

Alaska Native News on Feb 28, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers revealed that an evading Anchorage woman was taken into custody by Palmer police on Wednesday after crashing into a ditch near mile 5 of the Old Glenn Highway.

The incident that resulted in the pursuit and eventual crash had its stat at the Sheep Mountain Lodge north of Palmer during the lunch hour on Wednesday. Troopers received a call from that location reporting a disturbance, and troopers responded. When troopers arrived, they made contact with 35-year-old Genessa Tanner. After the contact, Tanner left Sheep Mountain in her vehicle with her 12-year-old son.

As she left, troopers saw that she had begun driving recklessly and so took up pursuit to initiate a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, Tanner took troopers on a chase from mile 85 on the Glenn Highway to mile 80. It was at that point that troopers made the decision to break off the pursuit for safety reasons. Tanner continued to drive recklessly.

Soon, numerous drivers began calling in a REDDI to report her dangerous driving.

Troopers and Palmer police observed Tanner’s vehicle turn onto the Old Glenn Highway, speeding and continuing to drive recklessly on the wrong side of the roadway. A short time later, Tanner crashed into a ditch along the road at mile 5.

Tanner was recontacted and placed under arrest on charges of Eluding, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangerment-DV. She was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility with no bail.