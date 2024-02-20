Anchorage woman sentenced to prison for Social Security fraud





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage woman was sentenced to nine months in prison for stealing and misusing Social Security benefits.

According to court documents, Jayel Jean Lane, 34, applied for Social Security benefits on behalf of a minor in 2013. She received benefits for the minor from 2014 to 2022.

For roughly seven years, Lane filed false reporting with the Social Security Administration, claiming that she spent the benefits on behalf of the minor, when, in fact, she spent the money for her own personal use. In total, Lane stole over $76,000 of the minor’s benefits.

On Feb. 7, 2024, the Court denied Lane’s request to impose a sentence of home confinement and instead adopted the United States’ recommendation and sentenced the defendant to nine months’ incarceration. When delivering the sentence, the Court cited hopes of deterring others from taking money that Congress has determined necessary for those in need. The Court also ordered Lane to pay restitution to the Social Security Administration in the amount of $76, 998.74.

“The defendant’s actions caused direct harm to the minor victim and the Social Security Administration and was an affront to American taxpayers who play a significant role in assisting those who receive these benefits,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute perpetrators who steal from community members, taxpayers and the federal government.”

“This sentence holds Ms. Lane accountable for intentionally using her son’s Social Security benefits for her own personal gain and failure to notify SSA of a change in guardianship of the beneficiary,” said Inspector General Gail S. Ennis for SSA. “I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this case.”

The Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ainsley McNerney prosecuted the case.

