Anchorage’s Mayor Bronson Declares Disaster in Eagle River Avalanche





On Saturday, Anchorage’s Mayor Dave Bronson issued an emergency disaster declaration for the avalanche that crashed down around the 2400-block of Hiland Drive.

“To protect the lives and property of residents impacted by the avalanche on Hiland Road I issued a disaster declaration to ensure every Municipal resource is utilized and ready to deploy,” said Mayor Dave Bronson. “Our highest priority remains the safety of our friends and neighbors in the area. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”

Mayor Bronson also added, “I have also requested state assistance from Governor Mike Dunleavy to help in our response efforts.”

APD was alerted the avalanche that swept down the slope adjacent to Hiland Road in the Eagle River neighborhood at 1:15 am spanning roughly 300 to 450 in width and 60-80+ feet in depth. Officers covered the area on foot and by drone to make sure no homes were affected by the event.

Anchorage Fire Department, Matsu Search and Rescue, Solstice Dogs, Alaska Mountain Rescue, DOT, and the municipal street maintenance responded to the scene along with APD.

There were no indications that anybody had fallen victim to the slide.

The snow removal is expected to take days and authorities advised the public to avoid the area and avoid traversing the avalanche as there is a danger of unstable snow.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

