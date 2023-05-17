Anderson City Clerk Arrested after Stealing Nearly all of City’s Money





Following an investigation in the community of Anderson, AST reports that the city clerk has been taken into custody on charges of Scheme to Defraud and Theft I on Tuesday.

Troopers in Healy were alerted to the theft of funds by the City of Anderson on Friday and “Alaska State Troopers Healy Post and Financial Crimes Unit began a thorough investigation into the allegations,” AST reported.

As the investigation progressed, it was determined that the city clerk, identified as 37-year-old Trista Jennings had embezzled at least $105,000 of the city’s funds by transferring the city’s funds into her own personal bank account. According to the investigation the funds that Jennings allegedly stole constituted nearly all of the city’s money.

Jennings was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Scheme to Defraud and Theft I. Following her arrest she was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

AST says that additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.



