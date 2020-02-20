APD Arrests Female Stabbing Suspect at Old Seward and Scooter Avenue, Victim Expected to Survive

Alaska Native News on Feb 20, 2020.

A report of a stabbing in the area of the Old Seward Highway and Scooter Avenue resulted in a response by Anchorage police at 9:18 pm on Tuesday night.

The initial investigation upon the officer’s arrival indicated that 42-year-old Annie M. Nicholson, who was intoxicated, had gotten into an argument with the victim after the victim, who Nicholson was apparently acquainted with, had purchased alcohol for her. During the argument, Nicholson took out a knife and cut the victim twice in the neck.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

During her arrest at the scene, Nicholson resisted officer necessitating that they take her to ground to place her into restraints. She was then transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning.







While cameras observed Nicholson as she was alone in the interview room, Nicholson began hitting her head against the wall and kicking the door. An officer came in and ordered her to stop then again left the room. After the officer exited, Nicholson flipped over and broke the table. Officers re-entered and issued a full-restraint warning, which was ignored and Nicholson pounded her head against the wall again. Officers said that for her own safety, Nicholson was placed in full restraints.

Following questioning, Nicholson was transported to and remanded at, the Anchorage Correctional Center on charges of Assault I and Criminal Mischief IV.

Vinelink shows Nicholson remains in custody at the Hiland Mountain Correctional DCenter