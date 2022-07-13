APD Arrests One in Connection to Monday Night Klevin Street Homicide Investigation





Anchorage police report that they have made one arrest in connection with Monday night’s Klevin Street homicide investigation in Mountainview.

Police responded to the 300-block of Klevin at approximately 8:22 pm on Monday night after receiving a call reporting a shooting. One man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Klevin Street was closed down between 3rd and 4th and traffic was diverted as the crime scene was processed. Investigators spoke with all they believed were involved.

APD reported at 10:05 pm that the gunshot victim had succumbed to his injuries and the investigation became a homicide.

On Tuesday morning APD announced that “20-year-old Justin R. Austin was remanded at the Anchorage Jail for his role.” in connection to the homicide. he was charged with “Tampering with Evidence, Assault III, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon II,” according to the report.

A second person, the person responsible for the shooting was also interviewed but was released afterwards with no charges filed.

APD says there is no additional information available for the public at the present time.

The investigation is continuing.



