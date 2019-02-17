APD Arrests Saturday’s Barrett Inn Homicide Suspect

Anchorage police report that they have made an arrest in the homicide investigation that was initiated following the discovery of a man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds inside the Barrett Inn at 4610 Spenard Road on Saturday evening.
Police responded to the Spenard Road address following a report of a shooting. The victim whose name has yet to be revealed was an employee of the inn. That employee was declared deceased shortly after APD arrival.
There was a large police presence at the inn and the immediate surrounding area as the homicide investigation was carried out.
It is unknown if the employee knew his assailant, identified as 20-year-old Theandrea Ignacio Luster, but APD reports that they do know the two were involved in a verbal disturbance immediately before the shooting.
Luster was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Murder I, Murder II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon III.