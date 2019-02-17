APD Arrests Saturday’s Barrett Inn Homicide Suspect

Alaska Native News Feb 17, 2019.

Anchorage police report that they have made an arrest in the homicide investigation that was initiated following the discovery of a man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds inside the Barrett Inn at 4610 Spenard Road on Saturday evening.

Police responded to the Spenard Road address following a report of a shooting. The victim whose name has yet to be revealed was an employee of the inn. That employee was declared deceased shortly after APD arrival.

It is unknown if the employee knew his assailant, identified as 20-year-old Theandrea Ignacio Luster, but APD reports that they do know the two were involved in a verbal disturbance immediately before the shooting.

Luster was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Murder I, Murder II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon III.