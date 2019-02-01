APD Arrests Two Sleeping Suspects in Stolen Vehicle at W. Northern Lights Carrs

Alaska Native News Feb 1, 2019.

An Anchorage K9 officer patrolling on Northern Lights Boulevard early Wednesday morning observed a white 1999 Chevy Suburban parked and occupied by two sleeping individuals in the Carrs Parking lot and ran the plates, APD reported.

When the plates were run, they came back as belonging to a different vehicle and backup was requested. Additional units responded to the parking lot and the vehicle was blocked in to prevent escape.

The two occupants, a male and female were awoken and their identities verified. The VIN number of the vehicle was investigated and the Suburban came back as having been stolen from an Eastridge Drive address the day before.







The two suspects, identified as 25-year-old Jarvis Wallace, and 23-year-old Epephinia Banks, were taken into custody. During the pat down of Wallace, police discovered methamphetamine and paraphernalia on his person. Both Wallace and Banks were transported to the department for questioning.

As a result of the investigation, Wallace was charged with Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, Violate Conditions of Release, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV. Banks was charged with Criminal Mischief V – Riding in a Stolen Vehicle.

Both were remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the charges.