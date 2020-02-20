APD Chief Reveals Identity in Police Shooting, Imagery of Bullet Damage

Alaska Native News on Feb 19, 2020.

Following the mandatory period in an officer-involved shooting, Chief Justin Doll released the name of the officer and released images of the bullet damage to an officer on Wednesday.

Chief Doll identified the officer involved in the fatal shooting as Officer Jason Cusak, a five year veteran of the department. The deceased suspect’s identity has not been released and is identified only as a “16-year-old male.”

Two images of the damage caused by the bullet on one of the responding officers were also revealed to the public. The imagery shows how the officer’s badge deflected the bullet into the officer’s body armor. that officer, who did not discharge his weapon, was treated for minor injuries. His name was withheld at the request of his family so that “they can continue to work through this traumatic event.,” Chief Doll said.

The imagery was released by the department to show “a stark reminder of the dangers our officers sometimes face,” APD stated.

The incident occurred at 3:30 am on Sunday morning during a routine traffic stop by the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit at 5th and Reeve Boulevard.

As the unit was stopping the red Ford Taurus, the 16-year-old suspect in the back seat opened fire on the officers, striking one. Officer Cusak returned fire, fatally injuring the suspect.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.