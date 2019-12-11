APD Continues to Seek Persons of Interest in December 3rd Black Angus Homicide

Anchorage police continue to attempt to locate persons of interest in the December 3rd homicide at the Black Angus Inn that took the life of 34-year-old Grant Fowler and has released the second of two images.

APD released a photo of 40-year-old Brittney D. Johnson and describe her as 5’6″ tall weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Her image was released on Tuesday, one day after a surveillance image was released of an as yet unidentified male.

APD opened an investigation of the shooting incident when they responded to find Fowler suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared deceased shortly after arriving at the medical facility and the case was elevated to a homicide.

If you have knowledge of the whereabouts of either person of interest, please call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Anchorage Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.