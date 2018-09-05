APD Identifies Second Suspect in June Austin Street Slaying

Alaska Native News Sep 5, 2018.

As the investigation into the June 18th incident where one man was wounded and another killed in the Austin Street case, APD is now seeking another suspect in the death of 48-year-old Geoffrey Sorden, investigators revealed.

Sorden and the suspect, 41-year-old Jason Premo went to the homeowner’s residence on the 6000-block of Austin Street of Austin Street that day in June with the intention of robbing him, APD reported.

According to the report, Sorden and Premo went to the upstairs apartment at that address and as they attempted to rob the victim, Sorden opened fire on the homeowner, wounding him. The homeowner returned fire and shot and killed Sorden while Premo fled on foot. Police determined that the shooting was money and/or drug-related based on on-going activity at the residence.

Following the initial investigation, a manslaughter warrant was issued for Premo’s arrest. On August 20th, patrol officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle driven by Premo. He attempted to evade the officers but crashed into a pole at 36th and Patterson Street. Following the disabling crash, Premo fled on foot into the residential area.

A perimeter was set up in the area and a K-9 unit was deployed. That unit would successfully locate Premo hiding in a shed, but Premo initially refused to give himself up. But, a short time later, did so and was taken into custody.







As the investigation into the shooting case continued, investigators would find that Sorden and Premo did not act alone in the case. It would be determined that another man, identified as 41-year-old Nathan Mattie, had sent the two men to the Austin Street residence “with the intent to rob the homeowner,” APD says.

According to police, Mattie is currently wanted on multiple charges that include Burglary and Manslaughter.

Mattie is described as being approximately 6’1″ tall and weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nathan Mattie, including surveillance video, is asked to call Dispatch at 9-1-1. To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.