APD Identifies Suspect in June 18th Austin Street Killing

Alaska Native News Aug 3, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department has released the name of a man that they have now determined is a manslaughter suspect in the June 18th death of 48-year-old Geoffrey Sorden on the 6000-block of Austin Street.

APD has released the name of Jason Premo, age 41 in the June incident where Premo and Sorden went to that address and got into an altercation with the homeowner and gunfire broke out. According to the report, Sorden shot and wounded the homeowner, who returned fire killing Sorden. After the shooting, Premo fled the scene on foot.

The homeowner was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that the incident involved drugs and/or money related to the on-going activity at that residence.

Premo is 5’09” tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.









Anyone with information regarding Premo’s whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.