APD Investigates Assault in Parking Garage with Potentially Live Threatening Injuries

Alaska Native News Jan 18, 2019.

The Anchorage Crime Scene Unit is conducting an investigation on the Alaska Medical Campus at 4501 Diplomacy Drive following a violent incident at that location around 7 am this morning, APD reports.

The department received a report of two injured men that had apparently gotten into a fight in the stairwell of the parking garage at that location and responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they found one with minor injuries and another with serious injuries. The subject with minor injuries was treated at the scene while the other was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Crime Scene Unit arrived to gather more evidence as the hospitalized subject’s condition worsened to life-threatening.







APD says that they are not looking for any additional suspects and say that no charges have been filed as they are still trying to determine what exactly happened.