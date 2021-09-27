APD Investigate Sunday Morning Multiple Victim Gunshot Incident





Anchorage police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident where multiple individuals were wounded on Sunday morning, APD reports.

Police responded to a parking lot in the West 3rd Avenue/H Street area at 3:13 am on Sunday for a shots fired call to find three people injured by gunfire. Two of the three were transported to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to their upper torso. The third victim suffered a grazing wound that was treated on-scene.

The incident, still under investigation found that an altercation broke out between several people while several other people were gathered witnessing it.

APD said in their release, “This incident is still under investigation to include the motive, how many shooters were involved, and who the intended victim(s) were. There have been no arrests at this time.”

APD went on to say, “Anyone with information regarding this event who has not yet spoken to police, to include those with surveillance footage and/or dashcam footage, are asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To leave an anonymous tip online, you may do so at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.”



