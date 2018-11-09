APD Investigates Black Angus Death as ‘Suspicious’

Alaska Native News Nov 9, 2018.

APD reports that following additional information, the death of a man that was discovered in the Black Angus Inn on Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a suspicious death.

APD responded to the Black Angus in at 15th and Gambell at approximately 10:30 am after receiving a call reporting a deceased male at the hotel. Following the initial investigation into the death of 59-year-old James Page, additional information was gleaned and APD took a closer look at the incident.

APD’s Crime Scene Investigators further processed the scene on Thursday.

Police now say, “Detectives have determined this to be a suspicious death investigation based on additional evidence collected at the scene.”







Anyone with information about this investigation, including surveillance video, is asked to call Dispatch at 311 (option #1).