APD Investigates Black Angus Death as ‘Suspicious’

APD reports that following additional information, the death of a man that was discovered in the Black Angus Inn on Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a suspicious death.
APD responded to the Black Angus in at 15th and Gambell at approximately 10:30 am after receiving a call reporting a deceased male at the hotel. Following the initial investigation into the death of 59-year-old James Page, additional information was gleaned and APD took a closer look at the incident.
APD’s Crime Scene Investigators further processed the scene on Thursday.
Police now say, “Detectives have determined this to be a suspicious death investigation based on additional evidence collected at the scene.”
Anyone with information about this investigation, including surveillance video, is asked to call Dispatch at 311 (option #1).