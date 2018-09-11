APD Investigating Black Angus Parking Lot Shooting

Alaska Native News Sep 11, 2018.

Anchorage police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Black Angus Hotel at 15th and Gambell on Monday afternoon, they report on nixle.

According to the investigation into the incident, after investigators responded to the scene at 4:20 pm on Monday, they found that a man had suffered gunshot wounds in an altercation in the parking lot at that location.

According to witnesses, a vehicle pulled in to the parking lot and the driver exited the car. the victim walked up to the driver and spoke with him before an altercation broke out between the two men. The driver produced a firearm and shot the victim before getting back into his vehicle and driving off.

Police say that they have no suspect or suspect vehicle information at this time.

Police beleive that the shooting was targetted and not a random event.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.







Anyone with information regarding this crime, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.