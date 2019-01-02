APD Investigates New Years LED Lounge Shooting

Alaska Native News Jan 2, 2019.

 

Anchorage police opened an early morning investigation to a shots-fired incident at the LED Lounge and ZGrill on 6th Avenue at 3:10 am on New Years Day, APD reported.

Police were en route to a disturbance call involving numerous persons at the location when they received another call reporting shots fired there. When they arrived, they found one man suffering gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

While police say that alcohol is a factor in the incident, they are still working to uncover the circumstances and motive for the fight and shooting.



APD is asking “Anyone with information regarding this crime, who has not yet spoken to police, to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

