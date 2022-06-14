APD Seeks Information on Shooter/Shooters in Early Morning Brayton Drive Shooting





Anchorage police are seeking a shooter and information from the public in a shots-fired incident that occurred on the 9000-block of Brayton Drive early Monday morning where two victims received gunshot wounds.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the location at 2:26 am on Monday to investigate a report of multiple shots fired.

A preliminary investigation was opened at the home that found that several shots were fired into the residence.

As those officers worked the scene on Brayton Drive, APD received a call from a local hospital reporting that someone had come into the hospital suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. Soon after, another hospital called in to report another gunshot patient with non-life-threatening injuries to their lower body.

The investigation would determine that both victims were injured at the same location on Brayton Drive. They had been transported to the hospitals in separate vehicles.

As yet, APD has no person of interest, and the motive for the shootings are under investigation.

APD asks that anyone with information into the incident to please call Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

Police say that they believe that there are no public safety concerns as it is thought to be an isolated incident.



