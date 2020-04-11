APD is Taking Additional COVID-19 Precautions

We know there is a lot of information out there right now about COVID-19 precautions and the affects they’ve had on day-to-day activities. Here is a quick reminder of how the Anchorage Police Department is doing business during this time:
• Dispatchers and officers will be asking the public COVID-19 related questions to prevent unintentional exposure to the virus.
• Officers may wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when physically interacting with the public. Expect to see different types of PPE worn depending on the situation. If you see an officer wearing PPE, it DOES NOT necessarily mean COVID-19 is present.
• All community engagement activities/events, such as the ride-a-long program, Coffee with a Cop, public appearance requests and more, have been suspended until further notice.
• When applicable, please utilize APD’s online services. For more information, go to muni.org/police
• APD Headquarters’ front lobby (716 W 4th Avenue) is closed during this time. Traffic citations are being handled according to the following:
Questions: 907-786-8600, ext. 2.
We’re all in this together. We just have to keep doing what we’re doing and someday soon, life will feel a little more normal again. Alaskans are amazing. We’re proud to be a part of you and we’re proud to serve you. #HunkerDownAnchorTown
