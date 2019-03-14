APD Not Seeking Additional Suspects in Wednesday Point Woronzof Homicide

Alaska Native News Mar 14, 2019.

Anchorage police have made a determination into the homicide that took the life of a female child who was found in a 2008 Ford Edge in the Point Woronzof parking lot with her injured mother on Wednesday morning.

APD determined that the incident was an isolated incident and are not looking for any suspects. The investigation found that the child had died as the result of stab wounds to her upper body and the mother was injured from self-inflicted wounds.







The mother, 24-year-old Kelsey Jackson is facing charges of Murder I and II, a warrant has been issued and she will be placed under arrest when released from the hospital.

The woman, whose name has not been publically released, was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The parking lot was closed down for approximately three hours as APD conducted their on-scene investigation.