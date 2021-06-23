APD Opens Homicide Investigation after Body Discovered in Trophy Lounge Parking Lot Wednesday







Anchorage police say the Trophy Lounge parking lot is closed down as investigators look into a homicide that was reported at 7:32 am on Wednesday morning.

APD received a call reporting the discovery of a male victim who appeared in need of medical attention. Upon arrival officers located an adult male deceased from trauma to his upper body.

The Crime Scene Team is at the scene processing the area in the homicide investigation. The parking lot will remain closed for the duration of the investigation.

The name of the victim is currently unavailable and APD states that “There is no suspect information to release at this time.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.





