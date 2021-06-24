Suspect Identified and Arrested in Wednesday Morning Trophy Lounge Parking Lot Homicide Investigation

Trophy Lounge location on Jewel Lake Road. Image-Google Maps
Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department say that the suspect in the slaying of a man in the parking lot of the Trophy Lounge on Jewel Lake Road on Wednesday is now in custody.

The investigation that was initiated following a 7:32 am response to the parking lot of the South Anchorage business revealed that Tyler John Phillips, age 23, met his victim in the lot in order to complete a drug deal. It was then that an altercation broke out and Phillips struck the victim, whose identity has yet to be revealed, with a sharp object. Following that attack, Phillips fled the scene in a vehicle.

The parking lot was closed down as APD’s Crime Scene Team processed the area. Phillips was developed as the main suspect in the investigation and was later located at a residence at 10:38 am and taken into custody.

He was interviewed at the department. Following the interview, Phillips was charged with Murder I and two counts of Murder II and remanded to the Anchorage Jail.



